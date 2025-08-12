AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a P/E ratio of -140.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,864. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 120.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 53.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,914 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AxoGen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

