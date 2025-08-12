Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Blue Bird’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,960. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $42,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,130.06. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,849 shares of company stock worth $3,743,780 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.