Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Whitehawk Therapeutics alerts:

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.25). Whitehawk Therapeutics had a net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehawk Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehawk Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.