Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEYE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Audioeye currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $10.26 on Friday. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of -30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Audioeye by 3,634.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Audioeye by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Audioeye by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Audioeye by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

