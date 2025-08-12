Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $3.38 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $274.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 451,200.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

