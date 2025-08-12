Wall Street Zen Downgrades Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Berry by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 835,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 757,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 719,845 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,148,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 557,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 82.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 527,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $2,148,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

