Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Get Vestis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS

Vestis Stock Down 8.4%

NYSE VSTS opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vestis has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $583.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vestis will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 314,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 800,675 shares of company stock worth $4,777,432. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vestis by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vestis by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.