Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.74.

Shares of AS stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 146.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

