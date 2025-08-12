Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of BLND opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $249,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,065,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,017,592.10. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 721,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,400.74. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,850 shares of company stock valued at $763,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

