American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.8%

American Financial Group stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.04.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

