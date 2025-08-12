North American Construction Group (NOA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.9%

North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.26. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North American Construction Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of North American Construction Group worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

