Sapiens International (SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Sapiens International to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter.

Sapiens International Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of SPNS opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 382,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

