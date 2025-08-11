Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,843 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $304.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $310.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

