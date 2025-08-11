Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

