Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is AIA Group Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,183 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $10,616,000. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $336.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.74 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

