iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,757 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 201,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,696 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 613.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $640.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

