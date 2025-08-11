Maia Wealth LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $459.14 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The stock has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

