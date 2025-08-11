Maia Wealth LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

