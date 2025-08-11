Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 208.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,659,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after acquiring an additional 455,004 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,774,000 after acquiring an additional 115,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total transaction of $4,518,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,037,916.68. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $461.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

