Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,594,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,503,899,000 after buying an additional 105,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after buying an additional 1,294,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $997,136,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.27 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

