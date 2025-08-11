Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 64.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 84,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.