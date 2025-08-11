Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,831,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,006,000 after buying an additional 745,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

TXN stock opened at $187.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

