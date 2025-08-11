King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $187.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

