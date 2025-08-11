AIA Group Ltd Sells 53,373 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,373 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 622,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after purchasing an additional 710,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after buying an additional 915,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,447,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,262,000 after buying an additional 337,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $246.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $217.91 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,949,064.08. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $795,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

