AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

