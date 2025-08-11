Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $470.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,634. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

