Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 244 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.94 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

