4,250,987 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,250,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,175,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,905 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

AMD stock opened at $172.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

