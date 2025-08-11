Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $167.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

