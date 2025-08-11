Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

INTU opened at $749.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

About Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

