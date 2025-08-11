C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $574.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.09. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

