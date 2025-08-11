iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,482,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.53 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.