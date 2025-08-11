Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,697 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $173,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

