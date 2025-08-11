Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $58,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price target (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,405.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,394.85 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,569.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5,100.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

