AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,256,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8%

XOM stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

