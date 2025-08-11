Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,128 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,831,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,006,000 after purchasing an additional 745,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

