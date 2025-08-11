Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CAT opened at $416.43 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.