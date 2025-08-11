iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.