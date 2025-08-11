iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,568,000 after buying an additional 882,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,893,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,669,000 after buying an additional 1,129,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.