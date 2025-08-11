Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $76,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $133.10 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

