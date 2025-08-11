PCG Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PCG Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

