Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $459.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $462.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

