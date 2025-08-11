Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,703,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 8.3%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $119.41 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.