Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Chevron by 6.1% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.4% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

