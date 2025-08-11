Cypress Capital Group Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.33.

NYSE:MA opened at $574.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.56. The company has a market cap of $519.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.46 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

