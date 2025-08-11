Cypress Capital Group Sells 198 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,472,510. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $980.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $977.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.43. The company has a market cap of $435.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $837.63 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

