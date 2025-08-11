Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,781 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $170.23 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

