Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

