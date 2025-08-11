Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,579 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
