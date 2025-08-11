Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $289.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.49. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

